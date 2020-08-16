You have permission to edit this article.
Lujan, Randy
Lujan, Randy

  • Updated
September 18, 1947 - August 9, 2020

GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Tuesday, August 18th at 9am at Omaha National Cemetery; Military Honors by Benson VFW Post 2503 and Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard. MASKS ARE REQUIRED at Omaha National Cemetery. To view a live broadcast of the Graveside Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

