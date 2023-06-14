Preceded in death by parents, Herman and Clara Lux; brothers, Raymond, James and Thomas Lux; and sisters, Dorothy Alvine, and Mary Kopocis. Survived by many nieces and nephews.

WAKE SERVICE will be held Friday, June 16, at 10 am, followed by a MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL, all at the Servants of Mary Chapel. INTERMENT in Servants of Mary Cemetery. Memorials to the Servants of Mary.