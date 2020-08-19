 Skip to main content
Machado, Gerardo H.
Machado, Gerardo H.

Machado, Gerardo H.

September 25, 1931 - July 14, 2020

Born in Havana, Cuba. Survived by his wife of 65 years, Graciela Machado; sons, Gerardo "Tito" (Kristie J.) Machado, Jose "Tata" (Jane D.) Machado, and Robert "Tico" ( Gina D.) Machado; daughter, Graciela "Tita" (Bryant) Pascoe; 10 grandchildren; and 10 greatgrandchildren.

SERVICES: August 22 at 10:30am at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. Family will Receive friends August 21st, 6pm 8pm at Pacific Street Chapel. Memorials to Creighton Preparatory School.

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL

14151 Pacific Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

