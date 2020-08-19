Machado, Gerardo H.

September 25, 1931 - July 14, 2020
Born in Havana, Cuba. Survived by his wife of 65 years, Graciela Machado; sons, Gerardo "Tito" (Kristie J.) Machado, Jose "Tata" (Jane D.) Machado, and Robert "Tico" ( Gina D.) Machado; daughter, Graciela "Tita" (Bryant) Pascoe; 10 grandchildren; and 10 greatgrandchildren.
SERVICES: August 22 at 10:30am at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. Family will Receive friends August 21st, 6pm 8pm at Pacific Street Chapel. Memorials to Creighton Preparatory School.
