December 15, 1941 July 2, 2023

Kay Francis Mahony age 81 of Omaha passed away on July 2, 2023. Kay was born on December 15, 1941, in Sioux City, IA. She married Thomas Paul Mahony in April 1975 and welcomed their son, Timothy Mahony, on May 28, 1977. Kay worked as a Medical Assistant for Saint Joseph's Hospital at Creighton Medical Center and as a Ward Clerk at the Omaha VA Medical Center.

Visitation: Monday, July 24, 2023, from 5 to 8 p.m. at West Center Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial: Tuesday, July 25, 2023, 11:15 a.m. at St. Cecilia's Cathedral (701 N. 40th Street, Omaha, NE 68131) with a luncheon to follow. To view a live broadcast of the visitation and the funeral mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click on the "view live cast" button.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the following charities: PFLAG Omaha (https://www.pflag.org/donate); The Alzheimer's Association, Nebraska Chapter (https://www.alz.org/nebraska/donate); and The Epilepsy Foundation of Nebraska (https://www.epilepsy.com/nebraska).

