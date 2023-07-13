Waterloo Carol was born into eternal life after a struggle with pancreatic cancer. Preceded in death by parents, Tony and Frances Vencil; sister, Pauline Merryweather (John); and brothers, Don Vencil (Margaret) and Frank Vencil. Survived by husband, James; children, Shari Conner (Mark), James Tews (Jennie), Joshua Tews, Chris Mangimeli (Rebecca), and Carin Call (Brian); ten grandchildren; brother, Ronnie Vencil (Marilyn); sisters-in-law, Carolyn Vencil and Marie Hagstrom; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Rosary service on Friday (7/14/2023) at 4:45 p.m., followed by visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. and a wake service at 7 p.m., all at St. John's Church, 307 E Meigs Street, Valley, NE. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Saturday (7/15/2023) at St. John's Church. Interment at Calvary Cemetery in Omaha, NE. Luncheon to follow at St. John's Church. Memorials to St. John's Church, EWTN Global Catholic Network, Spirit Catholic Radio Network, and Cross Catholic Outreach.