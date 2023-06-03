Preceded in death by husband Herbert J. Mann; infant son; parents George & Catherine Schwer, brother and sister-in-law, Howard and Shirley Schwer; and sister Phyllis Lambert.

Survived by children: Mike (Sandi), Doug (Tasha), and Valerie Bellino; 9 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brother, Don Schwer (Nancy); brother-in-law Clifford Lambert; sister-in-law Carita Mann; and many nieces, nephews, close family members and friends.

VISITATION: Monday, June 5th, at the Mortuary from 5-7 pm. FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, June 6th, at 10 am at First Lutheran Church, Papillion. INTERMENT: Fairview Cemetery.

Memorials suggested to the First Lutheran Church, or Fairview Cemetery, Papillion.

