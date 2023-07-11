Survived by wife Ana; children: Marie, Miles, Claire, McKenna, Mason and Max; stepchildren: Cora, David, Midas and Mateo; brother Kevin R. Manning; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Thomas James and Sue Elizabeth (Burgess) Manning.

Mass of Christian Burial Friday, July 14th at 10 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church. Visitation Thursday, July 13th from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by a Wake Service at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to World Wildlife Foundation.