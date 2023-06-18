Preceded in death by he husband, Duane Martensen grandson, George Duane Mar tensen; parents: Edward and Lil lie Engel; sister, Millie Rose; and brother, Don Engel. Survived b her children: Diane (Rick) Bus sard, and Todd (Lori) Martensen grandchildren: Nicki (Scott) Swearengin, Brett (Keri) Leach, Mat thew Martensen, Curtis (Natalie Bussard, Katie Martensen, and Zach (Emma) Bussard; and 7 great-grandchildren.

VISITATION: Wednesday June 21, from 9:30-10:30 am a Mortuary followed by a FUNERAL SERVICE starting at 10:30 am also at Mortuary. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 3 pm in Roselawn Cemetery, Columbus, NE. Memorials suggested to Hillcrest Hospice or Trinity Village-Papillion, NE. KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY 441 No Washington St. Papillion NE 402-339-3232