May 5, 2023 On May 5th, 2023, Gary Ray Martin, age 60, passed away in his home in Peoria, AZ. He passed peacefully while surrounded by all of his siblings.

Gary was preceded in death by his father, Jean H. Martin. He is survived by his mother, Barbara Martin; his siblings: Keith Martin and his wife, Regine, Janeen Evans, Diana Johnson and her husband, Randal; many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

VISITATION: Sunday, May 14th, from 6-8pm, at the West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, May 15th, at 10am at Lifegate Church Midtown, 726 S. 55th St. To view a live broadcast of the Service, please visit www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button at the top of the home page.

