Martin, Mary M. (Kmiecik) (Moser)
Martin, Mary M. (Kmiecik) (Moser)

September 20, 1953 August 2, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, Walter and Loree Kmiecik; children, Jesse, Tina, and Carmen. Survived by husband, Scott; children: John, Candy, Alexis, and Ciera.

VISITATION: Saturday beginning at 1pm, with FUNERAL SERVICE 2pm, Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel. To view a live broadcast of the service, go to www.klsfuneral home.com and click on the "Stream Funeral Service" option. Additional details at www.klsfuneralhome.com.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234

