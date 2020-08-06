Martin, Mary M. (Kmiecik) (Moser)

September 20, 1953 August 2, 2020
Preceded in death by parents, Walter and Loree Kmiecik; children, Jesse, Tina, and Carmen. Survived by husband, Scott; children: John, Candy, Alexis, and Ciera.
VISITATION: Saturday beginning at 1pm, with FUNERAL SERVICE 2pm, Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel. To view a live broadcast of the service, go to www.klsfuneral home.com and click on the "Stream Funeral Service" option. Additional details at www.klsfuneralhome.com.
KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME
5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!