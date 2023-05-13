He was preceded in death by his wife of 35 years, Wanda; his father, Merrill J. Mattes; mother, Eleanor; stepmother, Clara Mattes; and his brothers, Warren and David.

John graduated from Central High School in 1959 and attended the University of Nebraska on a swimming scholarship. John was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends at their lake house. He is survived by his daughters, Judith (Judy) Mattes of Dallas; Jossey Bareille of Austin; Michelle Mattes and spouse Darrell of Bedford, Texas; Leslie Dennie and spouse Terry of Mabank; sons, John W. Mattes of Plano; and Wane Mattes and spouse Johanna of Grand Prairie, Texas; sister-in-law, Carmen Mattes of Omaha; 10 grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.