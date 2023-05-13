John Roger Mattes passed away April 23, 2023, in Mabank, Texas. He was born January 31, 1941, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Merrill J. Mattes and Eleanor Shutt Mattes.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 35 years, Wanda; his father, Merrill J. Mattes; mother, Eleanor; stepmother, Clara Mattes; and his brothers, Warren and David.
John graduated from Central High School in 1959 and attended the University of Nebraska on a swimming scholarship. John was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends at their lake house. He is survived by his daughters, Judith (Judy) Mattes of Dallas; Jossey Bareille of Austin; Michelle Mattes and spouse Darrell of Bedford, Texas; Leslie Dennie and spouse Terry of Mabank; sons, John W. Mattes of Plano; and Wane Mattes and spouse Johanna of Grand Prairie, Texas; sister-in-law, Carmen Mattes of Omaha; 10 grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.
People are also reading…
SERVICES will be Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 2:00pm at Autry's Carroll-Lehr Funeral Home of Athens, TX.
AUTRY'S CARROLL-LEHR FUNERAL HOME
Athens TX