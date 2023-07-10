Preceded in death by wife Violet; sisters Betty and Roseanne Survived by children: Donald Matyja (Kathy), Mary Jeck (Guy), Louis Matyja, Jr. (Dawn), Frank Matyja (Franni), Phil Matyja, Bill Matyja (Jill)13 grandchildren, 17 greatgrandchildren sister; Clara Owens Visitation: Tuesday (July 11) 5 p.m. with Vigil Service, 6:30 p.m. at funeral home Mass of Christian Burial: Wednesday (July 12) 10 a.m. at St. Bernadette Catholic Church St. Bernadette Catholic Church Interment: Calvary Cemetery Memorials will be directed by the family To view a live broadcast of the funeral mass, go to the funeral home website KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME