November 23, 1929 June 15, 2023

She is preceded in death by husband, Paul M. Mayhan, and survived by children, Tom Mayhan (Jackie), John Mayhan, Patricia Hire (Brian), grandchildren, Megan, Shannon and Carolyn Hire, great granddaughter, McKenna Hoeft, numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation begins Monday, July 10th, 9 a.m. at St. Thomas More Catholic Church (4804 Grover Street) with a Rosary at 10 a.m. and Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Interment: Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Essential Pregnancy or the American Heart Association.

To view a live broadcast of the Rosay and Funeral Mass, please visit www.heafeyheafey.com