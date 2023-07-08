Preceded in death by wife, Pauline; children, Theresa, Matthew, and Joseph; 10 brothers and sisters. Survived by children, Paulette Onnen (David), Carol Gilmore (Bobby), Phyllis Harper (Richard), Trish Jarzynka (Jim), Mary Wuestman, Rita Egner, and Cecilia Zadina (John). 16 Grandchildren. 19 Great Grandchildren. One Great-Great Grandchild.

Family will receive friends Sunday, July 9th, from 3 to 5 p.m. at West Center Chapel with Vigil Service at 5 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial: Monday, July 10th, 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church Interment: Calvary with full military honors. Memorials are suggested to the church or the National Diabetes Foundation.