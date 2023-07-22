July 19, 2023
McElmeel, Peggy, Age 76, July 19, 2023 Preceded in death by father Everett McKenzie, brother Ralph McKenzie, and sister Frances Abrego. Survived by husband of 55 years Patrick; sons Charlie and Andy (Lindsay), grandchildren Andrew, John, Sean, Ryan, and Molly; sister Scarlett (Marty) Siebol and her children Alex and Calvin; brother Skip McKenzie; nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
VISITATION Sunday, 5 to 7 p.m. with VIGIL at 7 p.m. at Bethany Funeral Home. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL Monday, 10 a.m. at St Gerald Lakeview Chapel (7800 Lakeview Dr)
BETHANY FUNERAL HOME
82nd & Harrison | 402-593-6100 http://www.bethanyfuneralhome.com