November 25, 1935 July 15, 2023 Fred McGarry, a longtime resident of Omaha passed away on July 15, 2023. Fred was preceded in death by his wife, Yvonne (Schlautman) McGarry.

All Services at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 5419 N. 114th St., on Wednesday, July 19th. VISITATION: 9:30 a.m., followed by ROSARY at 10:15 a.m. and MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10:30 a.m. Interment with Military Honors: Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. at Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Thomas More Society, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, and College of Saint Mary.