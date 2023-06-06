January 12, 1947 - June 4, 2023
Omaha Survived by husband of 57 years, Arthur "Mike" McGrath; sons: Scott (Michael) Martinez-McGrath, Paul (Heather) McGrath, Mark (Margaret) McGrath; grandchildren: Maddie McGrath, Owen McGrath, Olivia McGrath; sister, Norrine (Joe) Grelish; and many other loving family and friends.
VISITATION: Wednesday, 5-7 pm, at 108th Chapel; SERVICE: Thursday, June 8, 2023, 10 am, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 7301 N. 28th Ave., Omaha, NE. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery, Omaha, NE. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Mount Olive Lutheran Church or Maple-Crest Health Center.
ROEDER MORTUARY, INC. 108TH STREET CHAPEL
2727 N 108th St Omaha, NE 402-496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com