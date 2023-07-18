February 28, 1937 July 16, 2023 FAMLY RECEIVES FRIENDS: Thursday, July 20 2023, 9 a.m., followed by a FUNERAL SERVICE: at 10 a.m. All services at the West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. INTERMENT: Omaha National Cemetery with full military honors at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be directed by the family. To view a live broadcast of the Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "view livecast" button.