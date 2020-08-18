You have permission to edit this article.
Meyer, Charleen F.
December 18, 1940 August 16, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, George and Irene Meyer. Survived by children, Cindy L. (Frank) Vance, Cheryl I. Ippolito, Russell G. Meyer, Sandra K. Adams; grandchildren, Casey Vance, Kelly Vance, Nicholas Ippolito, Ashley Adams; great grandchildren, Inti Vance, Abel Adams, Juniper Short; sister, Janet Riedel.

VISITATION: Thursday, 2-3pm, with a MEMORIAL SERVICE at 3pm at the John A. Gentleman Pacific St. Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John Lutheran Church, Creston, IA.

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY

PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL, 14151 Pacific Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

