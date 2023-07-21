September 10, 1934 July 15, 2023
Born September 10, 1934 in Staten Island New York to the late John and Zoe Miller. After high school graduation he joined the Roller Derby for a short time before joining the Air Force. He served honorably from January 1954 to February 1974. In 1957 he was stationed in Wiesbaden, Germany, where he met and married Irene Wahl. Three children were born David, Peter, and Marieanne.Combined families there are five children, seven grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. In 1970 he married Mary and they enjoyed traveling, New York Yankee games, and Nebraska Football games. They were married for 53 years. After retiring from the Air Force, he worked for the USPS from 1974 to 1998.
VISITATION: Sunday, July 23 4 to 6 p.m. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, July 24 12:30 p.m. with burial with military honors to follow. All services will be held at Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home. Please see website for full obituary.
