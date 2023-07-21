Born September 10, 1934 in Staten Island New York to the late John and Zoe Miller. After high school graduation he joined the Roller Derby for a short time before joining the Air Force. He served honorably from January 1954 to February 1974. In 1957 he was stationed in Wiesbaden, Germany, where he met and married Irene Wahl. Three children were born David, Peter, and Marieanne.Combined families there are five children, seven grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. In 1970 he married Mary and they enjoyed traveling, New York Yankee games, and Nebraska Football games. They were married for 53 years. After retiring from the Air Force, he worked for the USPS from 1974 to 1998.