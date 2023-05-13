Short Gravesite Service on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, 12pm, at Evergreen Cemetery, 2300 S 78th Street. Please make any gift donations to Nebraska Humane Society in her name.
Moore, Suzanne Marie
September 27, 1940 - May 9, 2023
