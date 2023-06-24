Son-in-Law(1993, Comedy) Pauly Shore, Carla Gugino CMT, 5:30 p.m.
The Secret Life of Pets(2016, Children) Eric Stonestreet Nick, 5:30 p.m.
Despicable Me(2010, Children) Steve Carell, Jason Segel Bravo, 6 p.m.
Straight Outta Compton(2015, Biography) O'Shea Jackson Jr., Corey Hawkins BET, 6 p.m.
The Magnificent Seven(2016, Western) Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt AMC, 6 p.m.
Hustlers(2019, Comedy-drama) Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez VH1, 7 p.m.
The Avengers(2012, Action) Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans FX, 7 p.m.
A Few Good Men(1992, Drama) Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson Sundance, 8 p.m.
Lethal Weapon 4(1998, Action) Mel Gibson, Danny Glover IFC, 9 p.m.
The Rock(1996, Action) Sean Connery, Nicolas Cage AMC, 9 p.m.
Enough(2002, Suspense) Jennifer Lopez, Billy Campbell VH1, 9:30 p.m.