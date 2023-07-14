G.I. Joe: Retaliation(2013, Action) Dwayne Johnson, Bruce Willis VH1, 5:30 p.m.
The Hunger Games(2012, Science fiction) Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson AMC, 6 p.m.
Final Destination(2000, Horror) Devon Sawa, Ali Larter POP, 7 p.m.
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone(2001, Children) Daniel Radcliffe Rupert Grint E!, 7 p.m.
Ocean's 8(2018, Comedy) Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett TBS, 7 p.m.
Pixels(2015, Comedy) Adam Sandler, Kevin James TNT, 7 p.m.
Rocky IV(1985, Drama) Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire BBC America, 7 p.m.
Iron Man 2(2010, Action) Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow FX, 9 p.m.
Rocky III(1982, Drama) Sylvester Stallone BBC America, 9 p.m.
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire(2013, Science fiction) Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson AMC, 9 p.m.
Tag(2018, Comedy) Ed Helms, Jon Hamm TNT, 10 p.m.
Tremors(1990, Horror) Kevin Bacon, Fred Ward CMT, 10 p.m.