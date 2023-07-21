Get Hard(2015, Comedy) Will Ferrell, Kevin Hart Bravo, 5 p.m.
Happy Gilmore(1996, Comedy) Adam Sandler, Christopher McDonald VH1, 5:30 p.m.
Meet the Parents(2000, Comedy) Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller E!, 6 p.m.
Grumpy Old Men(1993, Comedy) Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau POP, 7 p.m.
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom(2018, Adventure) Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard FX, 7 p.m.
National Lampoon's Vacation(1983, Comedy) Chevy Chase, Beverly D'Angelo AMC, 7 p.m.
The Matrix(1999, Science fiction) Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne TBS, 7 p.m.
Walking Tall(2004, Action) Johnny Knoxville Bravo, 7 p.m.
Meet the Fockers(2004, Comedy) Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller E!, 8 p.m.
Jerry Maguire(1996, Romance-comedy) Tom Cruise, Cuba Gooding Jr. BBC America, 8:30 p.m.
Get Hard(2015, Comedy) Will Ferrell, Kevin Hart Bravo, 9 p.m.