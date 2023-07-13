Gathering Services are scheduled for Saturday July 15, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Braman Mortuary, 6505 S 144th St, Omaha, NE with a luncheon to follow. Donna lived a rich full life, traveling around the world enjoying many different countries and enjoyed cruises to Alaska. Donna was a wonderful woman, mother and wife and was loved by many and will be greatly missed. Donna worked as a para educator for the Millard school district. In 2002 Donna was diagnosed with breast cancer, which she fought the rest of her life. In 2012 Donna and Gary retired to Mount Vernon. Donna is survived by her husband Gary, sons David, Daniel and Darren, brothers Danny and Dennis Verpoorten, grandchildren April, Daryan, Devin, Patrick, Olivia, and three great-grandchildren.