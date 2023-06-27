Preceded in death by her husband, Perry Nadler; and her brothers, Robert and John Rupprecht. Survived by her brother, Thomas (Amy) Rupprecht; nieces; nephews; and her special love, Lyle Olson.

MEMORIAL MASS: Thursday, June 29, at 10:30 am at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, with VISITATION one hour prior to the Service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church.