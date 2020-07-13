First federal execution in 17 years is set for today
WASHINGTON — A federal appeals court has ruled that the first federal execution in nearly two decades can proceed as scheduled Monday.
The ruling from the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturns a lower court order that had put the execution of Daniel Lewis Lee, 47, on hold.
Lee, of Yukon, Oklahoma, had been scheduled to die by lethal injection Monday at a federal prison in Indiana. He was convicted in Arkansas of the 1996 killings of gun dealer William Mueller, his wife, Nancy, and her 8-yearold daughter, Sarah Powell.
Chief District Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson ruled Friday in Indiana that the execution would be put on hold because of concerns from the family of the victims about the coronavirus pandemic.
In a court filing Sunday, Department of Justice officials said a staff member involved in preparing for the execution had tested positive for the coronavirus. — AP
21 injured in fire on ship at Naval Base San Diego
SAN DIEGO — Twentyone people suffered minor injuries in an explosion and fire Sunday on board a ship at Naval Base San Diego, military officials said.
The blaze was reported shortly before 9 a.m. on USS Bonhomme Richard, said Mike Raney, a spokesman for Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet.
Seventeen sailors and four civilians were hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening, Raney said in a brief statement.
The cause of the fire was under investigation. — AP
Iran: Miscommunication helped lead to shootdown
TEHRAN, Iran — A misaligned missile battery, miscommunication between troops and their commanders and a decision to fire without authorization all led to Iran's Revolutionary Guard shooting down a Ukrainian jetliner in January, killing all 176 people on board, a new report says.
The report released late Saturday by Iran's Civil Aviation Organization comes months after the Jan. 8 crash near Tehran. Authorities had initially denied responsibility, only changing course days later after Western nations presented extensive evidence that Iran had shot down the plane.
The shootdown happened the same night Iran launched a ballistic missile attack targeting U.S. soldiers in Iraq, its response to the American drone strike that killed Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad on Jan. 3.
At the time, Iranian troops were bracing for a U.S. counterstrike and appear to have mistaken the plane for a missile. — AP
Hedge fund plans to buy newspaper chainMcClatchy
NEW YORK — Hedge fund Chatham Asset Management plans to buy newspaper publisher McClatchy out of bankruptcy, ending 163 years of family control.
The companies did not put a price on the deal in an announcement Sunday. The agreement needs the approval of a bankruptcy judge; a hearing is set for July 24.
McClatchy is one of the largest newspaper companies in the U.S. It owns 30 papers, including the Miami Herald, the Charlotte Observer and the Sacramento Bee. It filed for bankruptcy protection because of debt stemming from its $4.5 billion purchase of the Knight-Ridder newspaper chain in 2006.
Chatham was McClatchy's largest shareholder and debt holder. It beat out a bid from hedge fund Alden Global Capital. — AP
