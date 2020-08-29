NATION/WORLD

Trump pardons woman who praised him at RNC
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump pardoned a woman on Friday who was a featured speaker on the final night of the Republican National Convention and had praised him as a compassionate leader.
Trump pardoned Alice Marie Johnson, who spent more than two decades serving life without parole for a nonviolent drug offense. Trump commuted her life sentence in 2018 at the urging of celebrity Kim Kardashian West, allowing her release.— AP
Longest-serving Japanese prime minister departing
TOKYO - Japan's longest-serving prime minister, Shinzo Abe, said Friday that he is stepping down because a chronic health problem has resurfaced.
Abe has had ulcerative colitis since he was a teenager and has said the condition was controlled with treatment. Concerns about his health began this summer and grew this month when he visited a Tokyo hospital two weeks in a row. He is now on a new treatment that requires IV injections, he said. While there is some improvement, there is no guarantee that it will cure his condition and so he decided to step down after treatment Monday, he said. "It is gut wrenching to have to leave my job before accomplishing my goals," Abe said Friday, mentioning his failure to resolve the issue of Japanese abducted years ago by North Korea, a territorial dispute with Russia and a revision of Japan's war-renouncing constitution.— AP
U.S. plans further troop reductions in Iraq
WASHINGTON — The United States plans to reduce its military force in Iraq from the current 5,200 to about 3,500 by November, U.S. officials said Friday. The cut would be in line with President Donald Trump's repeated call to bring troops home and his reelection pledge to end what he calls "endless wars."
The plan to shrink the U.S. force in Iraq was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.— AP
Russian navy conducts maneuvers near Alaska
MOSCOW — The Russian navy conducted major war games near Alaska involving dozens of ships and aircraft, the military said Friday, the biggest such drills in the area since Soviet times.
Russia's navy chief, Adm. Nikolai Yevmenov, said more than 50 warships and about 40 aircraft were taking part in the exercise in the Bering Sea. He said the war games are part of Russia's efforts to boost its presence in the Arctic region.— AP
