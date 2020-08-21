NATION/WORLD

White House wants Iran sanctions restored
UNITED NATIONS — The Trump administration on Thursday notified the United Nations of its demand for all U.N. sanctions on Iran to be restored.
Russia and other Security Council members called the U.S. move illegal.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo cited significant Iranian violations of the 2015 nuclear deal between six world powers and Iran, a requirement to "snap back" U.N. sanctions.
The U.S. says that it retains the right as an initial party to the deal to seek to "snap back" sanctions, but most other council members say the Trump administration does not have the right since it withdrew from the deal. — AP
Top Putin critic may have been poisoned
MOSCOW — Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was in a coma and on a ventilator Thursday in an intensive care unit in Siberia after falling ill from suspected poisoning that his allies believe is linked to his political activity.
The 44-year-old critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin felt unwell on a flight heading back to Moscow. His spokesman said he must have consumed poison in tea he drank before boarding the plane.
Other opposition figures were quick to suggest Kremlin involvement. Putin is suspected of having critics poisoned previously.
France offered Navalny "all necessary assistance.'' — AP
Disgraced bishop repays $441,000
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A former Roman Catholic bishop in West Virginia has issued an apology two years after resigning amid allegations of sexual and financial misconduct, and the diocese said Thursday that he has repaid $441,000.
The repayment from Michael Bransfield is far less than the $792,638 sought by the church. Current Bishop Mark Brennan said the money will be placed in a fund to pay for counseling victims of sexual abuse.
A church investigation last year found Bransfield misused diocese funds for lavish spending. The investigation also found sexual misconduct allegations against Bransfield to be credible. — AP
Trump reaffirms plan to pull troops from Iraq
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Thursday reaffirmed his plan to withdraw all U.S. troops from Iraq as quickly as possible as he met with the prime minister of Iraq to discuss ways to rein in pro-Iran militias in the country and counter residual threats from Islamic State sleeper cells.
"We look forward to the day when we don't have to be there," Trump said during an Oval Office meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi. — AP
Multitude of fires tax California firefighters
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — More than two dozen major fires were scorching California on Thursday and taxing the state's firefighting capacity, sparked by an unprecedented lightning siege that dropped nearly 11,000 strikes over several days.
More than 10,000 firefighters are on the front lines, but fire officials in charge of each of the major fire complexes say they are strapped for resources.
Some firefighters were working 72-hour shifts instead of the usual 24 hours. — AP
