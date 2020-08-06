NATION/WORLD

Storm leaves millions without power in East
WINDSOR, N.C. — Millions of people were without power Wednesday after Tropical Storm Isaias battered the East Coast with rain and fierce winds, felling trees and downing power lines.
Patrick Foye, chairman of New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority, said more than 2,000 trees fell across the system's train and bus network.
"This storm caused severe damage," he said Wednesday. "Not since Superstorm Sandy has our system experienced this type of wind."
The storm has left at least eight people dead. — AP
Mars test rocket lands upright after short flight
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX launched a prototype of its Mars rocketship hundreds of feet into the air Tuesday night, then landed it upright in a successful test.
The flight lasted barely 45 seconds and reached just 500 feet at the southeastern tip of Texas near Brownsville, but was an important first for SpaceX's Starship. Some earlier tests ended in explosions on the pad. — AP
Couple find new way to display Norwegian pride
ST. JOHNS, Mich. — A couple who came under attack for displaying the Norwegian flag outside their Michigan inn because some observers mistook it for a Confederate flag have found another way to show their Scandinavian pride.
Greg and Kjersten Offenbecker, who own the Nordic Pineapple in St. Johns, took Norway's flag down last month after being accused of promoting racism, the Lansing State Journal reported. They are replacing it with a vimple, a type of long, pennant-shaped flag.
The colors of the Norwegian flag are similar to the Confederate flag, but the patterns and symbols are different. — AP
Ukraine envoy nominee says he'd flag meddling
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's nominee to be the next U.S. ambassador to Ukraine says he will not meet Americans with overtly partisan political agendas if he is confirmed and will report any attempt to interfere in November's election.
Retired Army Gen. Keith Dayton, appearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, would not, however, flatly commit to refusing a meeting with Trump backer and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who was at the forefront of a campaign to remove Marie Yovanovitch as the U.S. envoy. That effort played a key role in Trump's impeachment for attempting to withhold vital military assistance to Ukraine's government in exchange for Ukraine investigating former Vice President Joe Biden, a Trump political rival. — AP
