NATION/WORLD

Isaias weakens but is expected to gain strength on Florida path
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Isaias snapped trees and knocked out power as it blew through the Bahamas on Saturday and churned toward the Florida coast, threatening to complicate efforts to contain the coronavirus in places where cases are surging.
Isaias weakened from a hurricane to a tropical storm Saturday afternoon but was expected to regain hurricane strength overnight as it barrels toward Florida.
Florida authorities closed beaches, parks and virus testing sites. Officials wrestled with how to prepare shelters where people can seek refuge from the storm if necessary while social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus.
Despite the approaching storm, NASA says the return of two astronauts aboard a SpaceX capsule is still on track for Sunday afternoon.— AP
D.C. negotiators report progress in coronavirus relief talks
WASHINGTON — Lawmakers reported progress on a huge coronavirus relief bill Saturday, as political pressure mounts to restore an expired $600-per-week supplemental unemployment benefit and send money to help schools reopen.
"We're not close yet, but it was a productive discussion — now each side knows where they're at," said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., who was part of the rare weekend session. He spoke alongside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., after meeting for three hours with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.
The Democratic leaders are eager for an agreement, as are President Donald Trump and top Republicans like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky. But perhaps half of Senate Republicans, mostly conservatives and those not facing difficult races this fall, are likely to oppose any deal.— AP
South Africa hits 500,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases
JOHANNESBURG — South Africa on Saturday surpassed 500,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, representing more than 50% of all reported coronavirus infections in Africa's 54 countries.
Health Minister Zwelini Mkhize announced 10,107 new cases Saturday night, bringing the country's cumulative total to 503,290, including 8,153 deaths.
South Africa, with a population of about 58 million, has the fifth-highest number of cases in the world, behind the U.S., Brazil, Russia and India, all countries with significantly higher populations, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.— AP
