NATION/WORLD

USS Indianapolis' crew awarded Gold Medal
WASHINGTON — Congress has awarded the Congressional Gold Medal, its highest honor, to surviving crew members of the USS Indianapolis, the ship that delivered key components of the first nuclear bomb and was later sunk by Japan during World War II.
Four days after delivering its top secret cargo, the ship was sunk by Japanese torpedoes on July 30, 1945. The death toll of 879 was the largest single disaster at sea in U.S. Navy history.
Thursday's ceremony honored the eight surviving crew members on the 75th anniversary of the sinking. The Gold Medal was awarded to the entire crew. — AP
Ohio House ousts top leader after arrest
COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Ohio House ousted its Republican speaker as the chamber's top leader in a historic, unanimous vote Thursday after his arrest in an alleged $60 million bribery scheme.
Rep. Larry Householder is the first Ohio House speaker ever removed by the chamber, according to the Ohio History Connection. For now, he still retains his seat in the GOPled Legislature. — AP
Judge halts immigration rule on public benefits
NEW YORK — A federal judge on Wednesday blocked a Trump administration rule that could deny green cards to immigrants over use of public benefits from being applied during the pandemic.
Immigration advocates fretted that the guidelines, which took effect in February, would have a chilling effect on immigrants seeking medical care and other social services.
In issuing the preliminary nationwide injunction, U.S. District Judge George Daniels in Manhattan said, "Any policy that deters residents from seeking testing and treatment for COVID-19 increases the risk of infection for such residents and the public. Adverse government action that targets immigrants, however, is particularly dangerous during a pandemic." — AP
Pence: 'You won't be safe' if Biden wins
Vowing to bring "peace and security to cities across America," Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday carried the Trump campaign's message of law and order to Pennsylvania.
At a "cops for Trump" rally outside in Greensburg, Pence warned of a descent into chaos in big cities should presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden be elected.
Pence lauded President Donald Trump's "leadership" in sending federal law enforcement officers to cities and ticked off figures of shootings and murders in cities from Philadelphia to Tulsa.
"The truth is you won't be safe in Joe Biden's America," Pence said. — AP
560 Iraqis die in protests since last October
BAGHDAD — Iraq's government said Thursday that since last October when anti-government protests erupted in the country, a total of 560 protesters and members of the security forces have been killed in the violence.
Hisham Daoud, an advisor to Iraq's prime minister, said the killings would be investigated further. — AP
