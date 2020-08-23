NATION/WORLD

California fires burn about a million acres in a week
SAN FRANCISCO — Firefighters in California were racing to slow the spread of wildfires that burned nearly 1 million acres in a week and destroyed hundreds of homes as weekend weather threatened to spark new fires and overwhelm the state's firefighting ability.
Responding to the emergency, President Donald Trump on Saturday issued a major disaster declaration to provide federal assistance. Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement that the declaration will also help people in counties affected by the fires with crisis counseling, housing and other social services.
Two clusters of wildfires in the San Francisco Bay Area broke old records to become the second and third-largest wildfires in recent state history by size.
Light winds and cooler and more humid nighttime weather helped fire crews make a bit of progress, but their efforts could be hurt by warm, dry weather, erratic wind gusts and lightning in the forecast, state fire officials said.
The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning of high fire danger across the Bay Area and along the Central Coast, beginning from Sunday morning to Monday afternoon.
"The worst is not behind us. We are in a battle rhythm," California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Chief Thom Porter tweeted.
The fires have killed five people, torched nearly 700 homes and other structures and forced tens of thousands from their houses.— AP
2 bodies found, 2 missing after Texas port explosion
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The bodies of two missing crew members of a dredging boat were found Saturday following an explosion a day earlier in the Port of Corpus Christi in Texas, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Two other crew members of the dredging vessel Waymon L. Boyd remain missing and the search for them continues, Coast Guard Capt. Jason Gunning said during a Saturday afternoon press conference.
The explosion happened at about 8 a.m. Friday when the vessel struck a submerged pipeline, according to the Coast Guard. Port of Corpus Christi officials said it was a natural gas pipeline.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the impacted crewmen and their families," Sean Strawbridge, CEO, Port of Corpus Christi, said Saturday.
An investigation is underway.— AP
Russian dissident stable upon arrival in Germany
BERLIN — Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, in a coma after a suspected poisoning, was flown from Siberia on Saturday to Berlin for treatment by specialists at the German capital's main hospital.
After touching down shortly before 9 a.m. at a special area of the capital's Tegel airport used for government and military flights, Navalny was taken by ambulance to the downtown campus of Berlin's Charité hospital.
"He survived the flight and he's stable," said Jaka Bizilj of the German organization Cinema For Peace, which organized the flight.
Navalny, a politician and corruption investigator who is one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's fiercest critics, was admitted to an intensive care unit in the Siberian city of Omsk on Thursday. His supporters believe that tea he drank was laced with poison — and that the Kremlin is behind both his illness and the delay in transferring him to Germany.— AP
Tower Bridge, stuck open in London, stuns onlookers
LONDON — London's famous Tower Bridge, which crosses the River Thames in the heart of the British capital, was stuck open on Saturday, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers amazed at the sight.
The historic bascule-and-suspension bridge failed to close after opening to allow ships to pass underneath on the Thames. City of London police tweeted shortly after 5 p.m. that the bridge was closed to pedestrians and traffic and mechanics were working to fix the problem. An hour later, police tweeted that the bridge had reopened.
Tower Bridge is 800 feet long and its towers are 213 feet high. It was built between 1886 and 1894.— AP
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!