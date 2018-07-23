Church bell rings 17 times for victims of boat tragedy
BRANSON, Mo. — The 17 people killed when a tourist boat sank in a Missouri lake were remembered Sunday during a service attended by around 200 people in the tourism community of Branson.
A church bell at Williams Chapel at College of the Ozarks chimed 17 times for those who died Thursday at Table Rock Lake, the Joplin Globe reported.
"Today we honor the 17 lives that were lost," said Branson Mayor Karen Best. "We honor the 14 survivors. And we honor the many heroes who did everything in their power to save lives."
The service was held at the college near the site of the accident, which happened as winds approached hurricane strength. The city and college hosted the remembrance for the victims.
Nine of the people who died were part of one Indiana family. Online fundraisers had raised more than $400,000 for their funeral expenses by Sunday afternoon.— AP
Gunman in standoff was feuding with grandmother
LOS ANGELES — A feud between a man and his grandmother over his girlfriend staying at the grandmother's home exploded into violence that ultimately led to him taking dozens of people hostage inside a Los Angeles supermarket, a relative said Sunday.
Investigators believe that Gene Evin Atkins, 28, shot his grandmother several times and wounded his girlfriend at their South Los Angeles home on Saturday afternoon before he led police on a chase, while exchanging gunfire with officers, crashed into a pole outside the Trader Joe's in the city's Silver Lake section and ran inside.
Atkins was booked Sunday on suspicion of murder after an employee was killed as Atkins ran into the supermarket, police said.
His cousin, Charlene Egland, said Atkins had been arguing with his grandmother — who had raised him since he was 7 — "on and off for about two or three weeks" over his girlfriend staying at the woman's home.— AP
