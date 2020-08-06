You have permission to edit this article.
Nordell, Ronald G.
Nordell, Ronald G.

Nordell, Ronald G.

February 25, 1933 August 2, 2020

Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, Farrell and Fern Nordell; and his first wife, Ann Elizabeth Nordell; his second wife, Lou Ann Nordell; sons, Ron Jr. and Denny Nordell; granddaughter, Megan Nordell.

He is survived by his children, Robert (Clarine) Nordell and Don (Sandy) Nordell; sister, Marlee Edwards; stepsons, Sean (Diane), Tim (Ronna), Terry (Peggy), Kevin and Scott (Judy) Ryan; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

VISITATION: Saturday, August 8, 2020, from 9-10am, at St. Gerald Catholic Church (9602 Q St., Ralston, NE 68127) followed by a MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10am. Memorials have been requested to the family to be distributed to Ron's favorite charities. Inurnment: Calvary Cemetery.

BETHANY FUNERAL HOME

82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

