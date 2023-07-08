November 28, 1950 June 28, 2023
Preceded in death by husband, Mark A. Novak Survived by children, Angie Lanoha (Chris), Scott and Matt; grandchildren: McKinnly, Rilyn, Taryn, Kylar, Dylan, Kailey, and Ashley; brother, Mike Kopfle (Sue), sister, Marian Perkins.
Family will receive friends Thursday, July 13, 2023 from 5 to 7 p.m. at West Center Chapel with Vigil Service at 7 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial: Friday, July 14, 11 a.m. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel 7805 West Center Road Omaha, Ne 68124 402-391-3900