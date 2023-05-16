August 26, 1935 May 13, 2023

Age 87, born in Tokyo, Japan. Preceded in death by her parents, Hidezou and Toshi Matsuhashi; brothers, Nobuhiro, Masashi, and Shigeru.

Survived by her husband of 63 years, Michael CMSgt USAF (Ret); daughters, Mary Jane Babin (Richard), Karen Parente (David); brother, Shinkichi; sisters, Yoko and Momoyo.

VISITATION: Thursday, May 18, 5-7 pm, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7 pm, Bellevue Memorial Funeral Chapel.

MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, May 19, 10 am, St. Mary Catholic Church, 2302 Crawford Street, Bellevue. To view a live broadcast of the service, go to the website below and click the link on the Parente obituary. Interment: Bellevue Cemetery.

Memorials suggested to the Air Force Sergeants Auxiliary (www.hqafsa.org), St. Mary Catholic Church, or the Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org).

BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com