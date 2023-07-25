Evelyn was preceded in death by her loving husband James J. Paskevicz; parents John and Ann Swetala.

She is survived by her son Thomas (Lisa) Grace; daughter Kristine Grace; grandchildren Trevor and Mallory Grace; Collin, Ryan, Abbey and Corben Kudlacz; and many other relatives and friends

Visitation to take place on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Bethany Funeral Home with a Vigil Service to follow at 7 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial to be held on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 10 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church (4002 J. St., Omaha, NE. 68107)

Burial at St. John Cemetery

