Mark and Dennis were beloved brothers, uncles and friends. They were preceded in death by their parents, Ilon and Floyd Patterson and their other brothers, Roger and Scott Patterson. They are survived by their nieces Jessie Boyette and Stefanie Hunt-Stortz and their nephew Gunnar Patterson along with countless friends.

We are planning a CELEBRATION OF LIFE for Mark and Dennis at Barley's in Council Bluffs on May 26th from 1-5pm. Please come and celebrate and pay your respects. Food and drinks provided. We would love any pictures you have of Mark and Dennis for a picture collage as well.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

A Graveside Service will be held for close friends and family.

CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING

Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com