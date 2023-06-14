Perez, David V. Age 70, died peacefully at home on Sunday, June 11th, 2023, after a prolonged illness.

Dave was preceded in death by his father, Louis G. Perez; and twin brothers, Victor and Vincent Perez. Dave is survived by his wife, Debra Perez of Papillion, NE; children: David Perez (Molly), Jennifer Perez, Ryan Hockinson (Erin), Grant Hockinson, Troy Hockinson, and Shannon Verbeck (Chad); grandchildren: David and Tanner Perez, Samson Perez, Collin and Colton Hockinson, Keegan Hockinson, and Ezra, Eloise and Ethan Verbeck; his mother Delia Perez; sisters, Angielynn Garfield, Dina Tippery, and Constance Burke (Jim); and many nieces and nephews.

Dave's CELEBRATION of LIFE will be held on Friday, June 16th, at Kahler-Dolce Mortuary (441 N. Washington Street) in Papillion. VISITATION with family from 10-11 am, with SERVICE from 11 am to 12Noon. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the family or Faith Family Church.

Thank you to all who loved and cared for him.