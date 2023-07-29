September 25, 1940 July 25, 2023
Sharon Lynn Perry born September 25, 1940, passed away peacefully on Tuesday July 25, 2023, at The Josie Harper Hospice Residences in Omaha, NE.
Sharon was born and raised in Alliance, NE to Lyle and Twila Stephens and graduated college from The University of Missouri, KC. Sharon spent nearly 40 years as a grade school teacher, retiring from Papillion La-Vista School District where she was loved by many students and co-workers. She was an active member of the Daughters of the Nile and Tangier Shrine Women's Auxiliary. Sharon is survived by her loving husband, Don Perry; son, Tony Gray (Elizabeth) of Austin, TX stepchildren, Jim Perry (Jami) of Omaha, NE and Sarah Perry of Charlotte, NC; beloved grandchildren: Charlie Gray, Jason Gray and Pearl Perry; brother, Richard Stephens (Sharon) of Albion, NE; sister, Linda York (Randy) of Leawood, KS; many nieces, nephews, family and friends whom she adored.
The family invites you to join us for visitation at Heafey Hoffman Dworak Cutler at 4 p.m. on Tuesday August 1, with funeral services following at 5 p.m.
Memorials are suggested to the Tangier Shrine Women's Auxiliary.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd., Omaha, NE 68124 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com