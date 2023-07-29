Sharon was born and raised in Alliance, NE to Lyle and Twila Stephens and graduated college from The University of Missouri, KC. Sharon spent nearly 40 years as a grade school teacher, retiring from Papillion La-Vista School District where she was loved by many students and co-workers. She was an active member of the Daughters of the Nile and Tangier Shrine Women's Auxiliary. Sharon is survived by her loving husband, Don Perry; son, Tony Gray (Elizabeth) of Austin, TX stepchildren, Jim Perry (Jami) of Omaha, NE and Sarah Perry of Charlotte, NC; beloved grandchildren: Charlie Gray, Jason Gray and Pearl Perry; brother, Richard Stephens (Sharon) of Albion, NE; sister, Linda York (Randy) of Leawood, KS; many nieces, nephews, family and friends whom she adored.