March 18, 1934 December 12, 2022
Age 89 of Omaha. Passed away at home after a long and rewarding life. Preceded in death by beloved wife, Beverly; brothers, Richard and Roger; parents, Ivar and Edythe; and brother-in-law, Michael Dugan. Survived by sons, Scott (Marcie), and Chris; grandchildren: Jennifer (Patrick), Lucy, Meghan, and William; sisters-in-law, Carol and Myra; and many nieces and nephews.
No Visitation. Private Family Interment. Memorials to MidAmerica Council, Boy Scouts of America, or NE Humane Society.
