Omaha police have identified the two people — a man and his mother — killed in an apparent slaying-suicide outside of a funeral home Wednesday.

Officers responded to the Westlawn-Hillcrest Memorial Park Funeral Home at 5701 Center St. shortly after 3:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting, according to a press release from the Omaha Police Department.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 50-year-old Joseph Cheloha and his mother, 81-year-old Josephine Cheloha, dead inside of a car in the funeral home parking lot, according to the release.

Investigators determined Joseph shot his mother and then shot himself, the release said. A suicide note and two handguns were found at the scene, according to the release.

— Luna Stephens