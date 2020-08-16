Pote, Thomas "Fred"

November 17, 1943 - August 7, 2020
Fred passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Longhouse Residence in Spencer, IA, at the age of 76. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Lorraine. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Sandra of Spencer, IA; one daughter, Erika (Terry) McCawley of Ralston, NE; one brother, his best friend, Wayne (Darlene) Pote of Omaha, NE.
CELEBRATION of LIFE MEMORIAL SERVICE to take place on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 6pm at Bethany Funeral Home. For those unable to attend Fred's Memorial Service a livestream will be made available on the Bethany Funeral Home website. Those planning to attend the Memorial Service are expected to follow CDC guidelines for social distancing and masks are a requirement for attendance. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to Homeless Veterans at Victory Apartments. Attn: Tom York, 825 Dorcas St. Omaha, NE 68108.
