November 2, 1946 July 25, 2023
Preceded in death by parents Mitchell and Alice Setlak. Survived by husband Robert; children Jeff Shimonek, Denise (Tim) Gruenke; Julie Shimonek, Dan (Jill) Povondra; grandchildren Lauren, Luke, Carter, Mason, Bailey; sister Karen (Bob) Machacek. Visitation begins Sunday 1 p.m. with a Wake Service at 3 p.m. at the mortuary. Funeral Monday 10 a.m. St. John Vianney Catholic Church. Interment St. John's Cemetery. Memorials to Disabled American Veterans.
