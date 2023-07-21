Proceeded in Death by: father Vernon Prescher; Survived by, mother Brigitte Prescher; wife, Kim Hedges-Prescher; brothers Mike (Maureen) and David; daughter, Kathy Prescher (Terry Wingert); sons, Jon (Jen) and Mikel Hedges; Six grandchildren, and a whole community of friends and extended family.CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Sun., July 23, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Braman Mortuary 72 St. Chapel.