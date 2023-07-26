Marshal Alan Prewitt, 77, passed away on July 24, 2023. Born in Chicago, he grew up in Galesburg, Illinois, and later moved to Dallas, Texas. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force, including two tours in Vietnam, before being stationed at Offutt Air Force Base in Omaha, where he found love with his wife of 54 years.

The youngest of three brothers, Marshal's charm made him a favorite among all who knew him. He enjoyed a lifelong career as a salesman, and had a gift for turning his big personality into lasting friendships. He was generous to friends and strangers alike and will be greatly missed.

Marshal is preceded in death by his parents, Al and Irene Prewitt, and brother, Raymond Prewitt. He is survived by his wife, Ann Prewitt; brother, Marian Prewitt; children Paul Prewitt, Christene (David) Bywater and Leanne (Ryan Sorensen) Prewitt; and seven grandchildren.

VISITATION: Saturday, July 29, 9 a.m. followed by the FUNERAL SERVICE: At 11 a.m. Luncheon immediately following. All services will be at the West Center Chapel. 7805 W Center Rd. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marshal's name to the Wounded Warrior Project.