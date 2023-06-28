June 9, 1975 June 24, 2023
Preceded by: parents, Wayne and Jacqueline. Survived by sons: Anthony, Pacey, Aidan and Tyson Queen; wife, Julie; siblings: Jamie Queen-Sparks, Jeremy Queen, and Jackie Sheets; and many other loving family, friends, cousins, nieces and nephews.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, June 30, 2023, 10 am, at Roeder Mortuary 2727 N. 108th Street Omaha, Nebraska 68164 with VISITATION 1 hour prior to services at 9 am.
Memorials to be dedicated to the family.
ROEDER MORTUARY 108TH CHAPEL 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com