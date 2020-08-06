You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rager, Gerald B. Jr. "Terry"
0 comments

Rager, Gerald B. Jr. "Terry"

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

October 6, 1927 August 3, 2020

Age 92. Preceded in death by parents, Gerald and Florence Rager. Survived by wife of 69 years, Jackie; children, Doug (Teresa), Teri (Tom) Jizba, Mark (Patty), Lisa (Marvin) Hutchins; grandchildren, Andrew (The- resa), Erin (Corey), Kate (Ryan), Tessa, Chance, Bentley; 8 greatgrandchildren and a host of other loving family and friends.

GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 3pm Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Glenwood Cemetery, 1105 N Locust Street, Glenwood, IA.

ROEDER MORTUARY, INC. WWW.ROEDERMORTUARY.COM

2727 N 108th St Omaha, NE 402-496-9000

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Great week to hit the course
Articles

Great week to hit the course

Ben Peters takes advantage of the mild weather to practice his disc golf putting at Elmwood Park. Today should be another good day for anythin…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News