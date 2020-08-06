Rager, Gerald B. Jr. "Terry"

October 6, 1927 August 3, 2020
Age 92. Preceded in death by parents, Gerald and Florence Rager. Survived by wife of 69 years, Jackie; children, Doug (Teresa), Teri (Tom) Jizba, Mark (Patty), Lisa (Marvin) Hutchins; grandchildren, Andrew (The- resa), Erin (Corey), Kate (Ryan), Tessa, Chance, Bentley; 8 greatgrandchildren and a host of other loving family and friends.
GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 3pm Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Glenwood Cemetery, 1105 N Locust Street, Glenwood, IA.
