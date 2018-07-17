Jul 23, 1931 - Jul 10, 2018
Preceded in death by her husband, William E. Ramsey; and parents, Victor and Reva Cleary. Survived by her children, Jeanne (Rick) Grassau, Mark J. (Eileen) Ramsey, Ellen (Jeff) Pagett, James (Melanie) Ramsey, Margaret (John) Ehrhart; 19 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Wednesday, July 18, 2018, at 10:30 am at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church. Private interment, Omaha National Cemetery. VISITATION begins Tuesday, July 17, 2018, at 5 pm at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church with a WAKE SERVICE at 7 pm. Memorials to St. Margaret Mary Parish, Catholic Charities, or your favorite charity.
